Fayette County man arrested for attempted murder

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was hit by a car. Timothy Maichle, 53 of Ansted, was arrested by Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Back on Sept. 9, 2020, deputies responded to a call about a woman who was hit by a car. The woman reportedly sustained injuries to her legs, torso, and had severe face and head trauma. She was rushed to a hospital in Charleston.

It took several weeks for deputies to gather more information about the incident due to the severity of the victim’s trauma and COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital. Deputies now believe Maichle pushed the woman from the car as it was moving.

Maichle was charged with attempted murder and third offense domestic battery. His bond was set at $100,000.