Fayette County man arrested on drug charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested on multiple drug charges on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Deputies arrested Bryant Carr. After obtaining a search warrant for Carr’s home, deputies discovered meth, Clonazepam, Gabapentin, Dextroamphetamine, Diazepam, a gun, packaging, scales and $3,000 in cash.
Carr was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession with the Intent to Deliver schedule two, Possession with the Intent to Deliver schedule four, Possession with the Intent to Deliver schedule five, and Person Prohibited of Possessing Firearms.
Carr posted the $22,000 bond set by Fayette County Magistrate Court.