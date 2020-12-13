Fayette County man arrested on felony warrants

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– A man is behind bars on felony warrants, one being burglarizing a home in the Hilltop area.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Shane Jones, who is from Glen Jean, was chased away from a home he allegedly burglarizing. The next day, the homeowner of the residence reported the burglary, which many items were stolen. Tools used to commit the crime were found at the scene.

Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department identified Jones as the subject and later discovered he was on parole. Parole Services placed a hold on Jones for parole violations. Officers arrested Jones on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 following a shoplifting complaint.

Jones was taken to South Regional Jail where Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Deputies carried out warrants from the burglary complaints.

Jones is charged with two counts of Daytime Burglary, Breaking and Entering, two counts of Grand Larceny, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Jones is being held in Southern Regional Jail.