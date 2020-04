MOSSY, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is behind bars for reportedly using a credit card that did not belong to him.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Danny Armstrong, of Mossy, on allegations related to fraud. Armstrong is accused of using a family member’s credit card without permission. He is charged with the felony offenses of Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and Fraud in Connection With an Access Device.