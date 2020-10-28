Fayette County man arrested on sexual assault charges

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Imani Willis, of Mount Hope. His arrest stems from a runaway juvenile incident in October 2020. During their investigation, Fayette County Deputies discovered Willis was with the juvenile and engaged in sexual activity with her on multiple occasions.

Willis was arrested on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, and charged with three counts of third degree sexual assault. He was released on bond.