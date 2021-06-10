Fayette County man charged with child abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Fayette County is being charged with child abuse after allegations were made against him.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received a tip from Child Protective Services regarding potential child abuse that occurred in the Charlton Heights area. Further investigation into the incident revealed Gregory Lee McCann, of Charlton Heights, had committed physical abuse on a juvenile in April 2021.

McCann was charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury. A bond of $25,000 has been set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at, (304) 574-3590. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of WV at (304) 255-STOP or the their P3 Tips App.

