Fayette County man charged with DUI, leading officer on chase

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is in jail after driving on the wrong side of the road and not stopping for police.

Deputies arrested Michael Protka on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies found Protka driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Hilltop. A Mt. Hope Police Officer tried to stop Protka near Elizabeth James Road, but he kept driving. The officer was eventually able to force Protka to stop by the median.

Deputies conducted a field sobriety test on Protka. They determined he was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

Protka was charged with Fleeing While DUI, Aggravated DUI, and Reckless Driving.