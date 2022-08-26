FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man is facing multiple charges after deputies responded to a reports of a fight with an alleged gunshot wound.

According Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a fight with a gunshot wound on Brooklyn Loop in the Cunard area of Fayette County. Through further investigation, deputies discovered the fight had broken out between two people, which ended with one having a gunshot wound to the neck.

Deputies arrested James R. Rice II, 39, of Fayetteville, and charged him with malicious assault and wanton endangerment. Rice must now wait for his court proceedings.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of WV.