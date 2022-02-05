Fayette County man facing felony charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.



On December 16, 2021, deputies responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the Scarbro area. The vehicle was found and recovered in Raleigh County. During their investigation, Deputies determined that the vehicle was left at a residence while the owners moved out, and someone took and sold it.



Terry Ellis of Scarbro was charged with the felony offenses of Grand Larceny, Receiving and Transferring Stolen Goods, and Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses. Ellis was also arrested for a Parole Violation warrant. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.



If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.