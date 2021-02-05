Fayette County man pleads guilty to child pornography

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A federal investigation into child pornography distribution ends in a guilty plea for a Fayette County man. United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Eddie McKinney, 33, of Mt. Hope, pled guilty to distribution and attempted distribution of prepubescent child pornography.

McKinney admitted to distributing child pornography. He also admitted to possessing and distributing other images reportedly showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

“Child pornographers like McKinney pose grave danger to our most vulnerable,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The work of the FBI and their federal, state and local law enforcement partners is critical to removing these offenders from our communities and keeping West Virginia’s children safe.”

Over 600 images of child pornography were recovered from McKinney’s home by law enforcement. McKinney faces a minimum of five years in prison and up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on May 6, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Julie M. White is handling the prosecution.