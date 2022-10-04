FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to the possession of Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, and firearms with a prior felony conviction.

On October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz, of Courtland, Virginia was sentenced by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to two to thirty years in prison for the felony offense of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver.

On October 7, 2021, a Deputy Sheriff with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department saw a car being driven erratically. The Deputy believed the driver to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol or having a medical emergency and stopped the car. The car was being driven by Faltz and upon approaching the car, the Deputy smelled a strong smell of marijuana.

When questioned, Faltz said he had both marijuana and cocaine with him. A search of the car found over four grams of cocaine, and a small amount of both marijuana and a heroin/fentanyl mixture. Officers also found two firearms in the vehicle.

A criminal background check on the Defendant revealed prior felony convictions which would make owning a firearm illegal.

Charles D. Faltz pleaded guilty to the offense on July 22, 2022. Faltz must serve at least two years in prison before being eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.