FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– An Oak Hill man is sentenced to prison for child neglect resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Tyler Randall was sentenced to prison for 13-25 years in prison.



On June 20, 2018, Randall’s daughter, Makenzie, was brought to the emergency room with no pulse and was not breathing. Makenzie was resuscitated and taken to a Charleston Area Medical Center where she died six days later. As part of the investigation, law enforcement found heroin and fentanyl in the home. Officials determined drug use by the adults led to the death of Makenzie.



In addition, from May through July 2018, local and federal law enforcement launched a joint operation to investigate drug trafficking of heroin and meth in Fayette County which led to the arrest of over twenty people. Randall was charged and convicted for his role in the distribution network.

Randall pled guilty to the charges on November 18, 2021. He will serve fifteen years of extended supervision upon release.