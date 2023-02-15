OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson along with the Oak Hill Police Department reported a Fayette county man was sentenced for selling methamphetamines.

According to court documents and statements, on January 4, 2022, David Shannon Browning, 57, of Oak Hill, sold approximately 6.79 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover informant at his home.

A mugshot of David Shannon Browning is unavailable at this time.

Browning was sentenced Tuesday, February 14, 2023 to six years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for the distribution of methamphetamine.