Charleston man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse charges in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to prison on sexual abuse charges. Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Mauzy made the announcement on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Richard Curl, age 34, of Charleston, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust. Once he is released from prison, Curl will be under extensive sex offender supervision for 20 years. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The charges stem from incidents involving a teenager. The victim came forward in 2018 and told investigators about several instances of sexual assault.

