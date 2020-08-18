Fayette County moves to Yellow on the WV School Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is making their COVID-19 dashboard better. Starting on Aug. 18, 2020 they added several new items, including the School Alert System.

This uses a modified Harvard-Model to determine how counties will return to school. It uses a seven-day rolling average of daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents to establish a color code.

An error in uploading data led to incorrect information being displayed on the dashboard at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. This was corrected at 12:30 p.m. There were six counties affected by the error. Those include Fayette, Greenbrier, Jackson, Mineral, Randolph and Roane Counties. Here are the corrections:

County Initial Aug. 17 Data Updated Aug. 17 Data Fayette 0 8.1 Greenbrier 0 1.2 Jackson 0 2.5 Mineral 0 5.8 Randolph 0 2.5 Roane 3.1 4.2

With these changes, Fayette, Jefferson and Mineral Counties are now all in Yellow. Greenbrier, Jackson and Randolph Counties remain in Green. If a county is in orange or red at the start of school they will have to hold virtual class until the county falls to Yellow status. The first day of school is still set for Sept. 8.