Fayette County pair arrested on child neglect, drug charges

LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County pair is in jail after a traffic stop with children in the car lead to a drug arrest.
Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Route 60 in the Lookout area. In the vehicle was Cassie Bennett, Christopher Brown, and three children. A sheriff’s K-9 made a positive identification of a substance, which prompted deputies to search the vehicle.
After the search, the deputy found individually packaged bags of methamphetamine and one bag of fentanyl.
Bennett and Brown were arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. The pair is also facing three counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury due to the children having possible access and exposure to the narcotics.
Both are now in jail.
