Fayette County pair faces drug charges following traffic stop

EDMOND, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County pair is facing drug charges following a traffic stop that happened in the late hours of Saturday, May 22, 2020.

According to Sherriff Mike Fridley, deputies pulled a car over in the Edmond area around 11:00 p.m. for a traffic infraction. A search was conducted after a positive indication was provided by a Sheriff’s K-9.

Several individually packaged units of heroin were located.

Michael Shepherd

Michael Shepherd of Edmond was arrested on scene and charged with 2 counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and a traffic offense.

Candice Adkins of Ansted was arrested and charged with 2 counts if Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Candice Adkins

They will both await court proceedings.



If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.