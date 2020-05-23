Fayette County pair faces drug charges following traffic stop

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County pair is facing drug charges following a traffic stop that happened in the late hours of Saturday, May 22, 2020. 

     According to Sherriff Mike Fridley, deputies pulled a car over in the Edmond area around 11:00 p.m. for a traffic infraction.  A search was conducted after a positive indication was provided by a Sheriff’s K-9.

Several individually packaged units of heroin were located. 

Michael Shepherd

     Michael Shepherd of Edmond was arrested on scene and charged with 2 counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and a traffic offense. 

Candice Adkins of Ansted was arrested and charged with 2 counts if Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. 

Candice Adkins

They will both await court proceedings.

   If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News