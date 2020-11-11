Fayette County Parks and Rec Department host first Veterans Day Salute

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Parks and Recreation Department hosted its first ever Veterans Day salute to honor local veterans. The event was held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.

Community members came out to show their support and appreciation for those who served. Angel Duncan, the Park Assistant at the Fayette County Parks and Recreation Department, said they hosted this event to thank veterans for their service.

“I think it’s very sentimental towards them. I know my father was in Vietnam and he started crying as soon as he walked in. I feel like they are very appreciative,” Duncan stated.



During the ceremony, veterans stood up to be recognized. Community members also went up to the stage to announced their loved ones who passed away.