Fayette County Parks and Rec opens survey for memorial building and park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Leaders with Fayette County Parks and Rec want to hear from the public. They are conducting a survey on the Soldier and Sailors Memorial Building and the Fayette County Park, both located in Fayetteville.

Park Assistant, Angel Duncan, said they are doing this because they want to know what needs to be improved and what works. She said they encourage everyone to take the survey and give their input.

“We are doing the survey to get a better idea on how to serve the community. The Fayette County Park and Soldiers and Sailors building have a lot to offer,” Duncan said.

The survey is available through the end of November.