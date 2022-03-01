FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Today, March 1, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released information on an arrest made in the Bullpush area of Kanawha County.

According to deputies, Jerry Lee Snyder, 28 of Smithers, was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued in Fayette County after he reportedly hid from police for more than a month. A Fayette County Deputy received information from the US Marshall’s CUFFED Task Force for the Southern District regarding the location of Snyder and made the arrest.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and Smithers Police Officers helped in arresting Snyder.