Fayette County residents assess damage from Sunday’s flooding

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) – Several neighborhoods across Fayette County saw high waters and even hail on Sunday night, but Minden was considered one of the harder hit areas.

Percy Fruit was one of several Minden residents out in his yard on Monday, June 15, 2020 determining the aftermath of flash flooding.

“It’s not as bad as the 2001 flood we had, but a lot of people were affected by this one,” Fruit explained.

Fruit said high waters surrounded his property just after a hail storm came through,

“The creek rose up real quick …you couldn’t go across the bridges, you couldn’t go out another road…I was basically trapped until the morning,” Fruit added.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is now working along his property fix the bridge and road as the vicious currents caused the creek to divert and submerge a majority of both structures. Fruit was the first one to admit he was one of the luckier ones.

“It’s devastating it really is,” Fruit told 59 News. “I live on a higher plane than other people who live down in the bottom of Minden…and they really got the severity of this water.”

Just down his street, flood waters not only seeped into homes, but even into businesses like the Minden Post Office.

First responders, like American Red Cross disaster program specialist, Angela Akers, could be seen assessing property damage, while state organizations worked to repair saturated roads.

“People are still in their homes, some of them have evacuated and we’re seeing if they need shelter,” Akers said. “I feel for the residents right now going through this.”

Akers and her team were actually in Minden Sunday afternoon as soon as they received word that flooding was getting bad.

Oak Hill City Firefighters were also on the front lines helping people evacuate certain areas for more than 12 hours. They said they had a total of 16 calls, 14 of those were water rescue calls. Firefighter and SWIFT water tech, John McGinnis, said this is something the department trains for year round.

“We have specialized operations throughout Fayette County with ropes and water, and with the New River in our front yard, it gets to help us with specialized training,” McGinnis explained.

McGinnis said they rescued people from both homes and cars. No injuries were reported. He said ACE Adventure Resort staff were also out on rafts and helped them with water rescue efforts in Minden.