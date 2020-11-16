Fayette County residents may be experiencing water shortage

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– A large water valve broke in Fayette County that is impacted many customers. West Virginia American Water made the announcement on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

According to the release, all customers in the Oak Hill area are asked to limit non-essential water used until further notice. The release further states the company is working to repair the valve which was damage because of the water hammer due to the temporary power outage at the treatment plant.

Emergency water tanker will be assisting customers at the C. Adam Toney Tire which is located at 2009 Main Street in Oak Hill. Customers are asked to bring their containers for filling and remember to practice social distancing.

The release also states the West Virginia American Water is working with local emergency management on impacts to fire protection, and repair efforts that are ongoing.

Updates will be posted periodically on the company’s website at www.westvirginiaamwater.com (click the red “Alerts” button), or customers may call the company’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.