SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — While many people in our area are glad the water crisis has ended, some see no end in sight.

In December of 2022, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito voted in support of a 2023 spending package in Washington.

As part of the package, one million dollars was secured for the New Haven Public Safety District to extend the Old Gwinn Road water line.

However, residents living within the PSD north of Ansted are still waiting for water, some for over 20 years.

“We’ve been waiting,” said Diana Kincaid. “I mean, the project started in 2002 on Saturday Road and then went to Horseshoe. I was told that the reason it didn’t come out my road then was because one person didn’t actually want the water. But I just don’t understand that because we all want water.”

One resident even made maps to show what areas do and do not have water.

“The reason that I did that was to do a visual,” said Pamela Wilson. “I wanted them to understand how many homes there are that does not have water. And when you’re looking at Richmond Chapel, you’re looking at 23 homes. Woods Ferry isn’t even being considered. Neither is Leander, that’s the other side of my, Richmond Chapel, where I live.”

Kincaid said Project 18, one of two projects which would extend or add water lines to the area, is due to begin accepting bids in April.