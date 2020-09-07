Fayette County School Superintendent prepares for first week of school and remote education

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources updated the covid-19 color categories of each county on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. One county did not receive the color they were hoping for.

Fayette County remained in the orange category once the map was updated, meaning students starting school Sept. 8, 2020 will do so remotely.

Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough feels he did everything he could to reduce the severity level in his county from orange to yellow. He and members of the Board of Education worked tirelessly to try and help the county get in to yellow.

He hopes with students having to start remotely, those in the community might realize how much of an impact COVID-19 has on schools, and is asking everyone to do their part.

“Seperate as much as posible, keep your mask on. Do all of the things to keep us safe. Fayette county has had a little bit of a rise right now in cases and that definetely concerns us, so we just hope that ends pretty quickly,” said Hough.

Hough wants to praise all of his staff for working quickly to adjust to remote education.

Even on the Labor Day holiday, principals and teachers were working to contact parents throughout the day with information on where to pick up materials for online education.

“A lot of that is going on today, we are preparing for that. We had prepared last week but just to make sure we are on target for tomorrow. A lot of individuals are at work today,” said Hough.

Some schools in the county already began distributing materials.

Last week, the Board of Education ran into issues while handing out laptops to students who chose the fully virtual option. Now, Hough said they learned from some of the issues they came across, and are trying to streamline the process of getting materials to students.

He wants to ask students and parents to be patient with Fayette county schools as everyone tries to adjust to remote education.

“So please listen to the direcions that you receive from your school and then this week be patient as we begin to have computers fired up and begin to connect to our lessons. We realize that not everything will be perfect but we are there to give assistance and provide help through the process,” said Hough.

And while students, staff and faculty are upset, those in the county are optimistic as they look further ahead.