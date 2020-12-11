Fayette County Schools release blended learning plan, reminder for 2021 virtual enrollment

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Fayette County Schools released their blended learning plan for the week of Dec. 14, 2020. In the announcement was also a reminder for the 2021 virtual enrollment deadline.

Students with last names beginning with A-L will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Students with last names starting with M-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.

Meal packets for virtual students will be given out Thursday, Dec. 17.

The deadline to register for virtual school for the second semester is Wednesday, Dec. 16. All students, including those who attended virtually for the first semester, will need to sign up before the deadline.

For any additional information, visit the Fayette County Schools website.