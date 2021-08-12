Fayette County Schools releases mask mandates for new school year

Backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. Student safety after coronavirus pandemic. Virus and disease prevention for kids. Back to school and kindergarten after covid-19 outbreak. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With COVID-19 and Delta Variant cases increasing across the state, Fayette County Schools has released their mask guidance for the upcoming school year.

Masks will be required for students and staff while in the building during the first two weeks of school. This will last from August 16 to August 27, 2021. Starting on August 27, mask mandates will be determined by the WVDHHR County Alert System.

If the DHHR map shows Fayette County is colored yellow or green, the mask mandate will be lifted for the entire county. This is unless a single school has a COVID-19 positivity rate of two percent, or has five percent of the student population quarantined. In this case, only that single school will have to continue wearing masks until the map is checked again.

If Fayette County is colored gold, orange, or red on the County Alert System, a mask mandate will be placed over all of the county. Only if a school has a positivity rate below two percent and less than five percent of the school’s population is quarantined will they be able to operate without masks.

The map will be checked every Friday throughout the school year to determine the following week’s requirements. In accordance with federal mandates, students must also wear masks while on school buses at all times.