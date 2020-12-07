Fayette County Schools to return to blended in-person instruction

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Students in Fayette County will soon return to school in-person using the blended model.

According to school administrators, due to Fayette County Schools having a remote learning day Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 because of weather, the blended model format will change.

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 11, all students with last names beginning with A-L will attend school Tuesday and Wednesday. All students with last names starting with M-Z will attend in-person on Thursday and Friday.

Meal packets for virtual students will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 10.

School administrators also ask students to bring back all packets, materials, computers, and chargers with them to school.