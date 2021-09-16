Fayette County Sheriff concerned with Bridge Day moving forward

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A controversial decision to keep a large scale event in Fayette County has many up in arms.

One hundred thousand people will be swarming to Fayette County for the well known Bridge Day event, but with so many people coming to the area, hospitals at capacity, and positive cases climbing, many local agencies are asking why.

“If my deputies catch this, I want to know how in the world am I supposed to give back to my citizens, safe and secure in Fayette County? State Police can’t do it by themselves. I don’t know how many troopers they have here in the county now, but we cover 660 square miles so that concerns me,” said Fridley.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said he has many concerns with Bridge Day happening this year, specifically with masks.

“With the mask mandate, there’s no mandate. We’re doing it as Bridge Day Commission, that’s not enforceable. There’s no law, there’s no code that I can find saying that we can enforce it,” said Fridley.

He said as Sheriff of the county, it is his duty to protect not only his deputies, but the rest of the county. With Bridge Day happening, he is not sure he will be able to do that.

“I have Deputy Sheriff’s that their kids, if they catch this, it would kill them. There’s no ifs, ands, or butts, about it. I have two of them and I can’t say, you go stand on Route 60 and watch traffic. I can’t do that, so that’s a concern because I have to look out for my people,” said Fridley.

Sheriff Fridley said his deputies will be there, but he still has many unanswered questions and concerns.