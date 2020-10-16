Fayette County Sheriff Deputies search for missing teen

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

59News spoke to Sheriff Mike Fridley on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 and said that 14-year-old Edith Milam was last seen on Wednesday, October 14, in the Mount Hope area. She’s about five feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Deputies believe she could be with 18-year-old Imani Wills. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

LATEST POSTS: