Fayette County Sheriff sworn in for second term

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local sheriff was sworn in on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley stood in front of his family and friends to take the oath of office. He said when he walked into the sheriff’s department in 1997, his goal was to become the sheriff of Fayette county. Now, he will be serving for his second and final term. He also said he wants to continue to fight the drug problems in the county, and to better the sheriff’s department.

“Trying to get people help, that they need, and want help, and also the ones that need to be put in jail. Keep going after them. We have done a great job of keeping the drugs off of the streets and we need to continued to do so,” Sheriff Fridley said.



Fridley officially begins his second term on January 1, 2021.