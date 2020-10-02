Fayette County Sheriff talks importance of bulletproof vests

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County deputy walked away alive after being shot in the chest on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the deputy is lucky to be alive.

“He was shot twice in his chest area and he lived to tell about it. Matter of fact, he didn’t need to go to the hospital, some strap metal went into his arm. He got to go home to his loved ones and that’s what it’s all about,” Fridley said.

Fridley said a bulletproof vest can help law enforcement officers walk away from those situations alive. He said they suit up in armor based on the level of protection needed.

“We just make sure we enforce that it’s a mandatory wear. They need to have those on each and every day,” Fridley said.

Fridley said safety on the job is his first goal because he has a family waiting for him to come home.

“That’s my job to come home safe to them every day,” Fridley said.

Fridley said he also worries about deputies he works with because they are a family, too. He said the same goal exists for his deputies.

“That’s the number one thing: do your job, be safe, and go home safe every day,” Fridley said.