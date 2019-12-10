Fayette County Sheriff’s Department asking for gifts for giving tree

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) –The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking community members to help provide Christmas gifts for those who might not have any.

The giving tree was put together by the sheriff’s department staff and is covered in stars. Each of those stars represents a ward of the state, and many live off of limited funds.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the giving tree is a way for the community to give back to those who need it most.

“There’s a tree that’s put in the courthouse. It’s a black tree with blue lights on it. And it recognizes the deputy sheriffs who work at the department who sacrifice their lives day in and day out,” Fridley said.

If you’re interested in participating, you can visit the Fayette County Court House and pick up a star.

Gifts can be brought to the Sheriff’s Department before December 17th.