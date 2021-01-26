Fayette County Sheriff’s Department asks for help identifying person of interest

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a a person of interest involved in a shooting incident. According to deputies it may have happened in the Oak Hill area.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the person of interest in the investigation is asked to call the Oak Hill Police Department or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590, or through their Facebook page.

Information can also be sent through CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or the P3 Tips app.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 Tips App