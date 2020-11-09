Deputies in Fayette County grow out beards for good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)- Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are looking to give back to a good cause this month, and it involves growing out their beards!

Sheriff Mike Fridley told 59News each deputy participating in this year’s No Shave November, will put down money to help fundraise for an organization or charity.

“We haven’t made up our mind what we’re going to do this year, what organization we’ll give to, but it’s a good motivator for the deputies to grow beards because we never have beards,” Fridley said.

Fridley told 59News if anyone would like to get involved in their efforts, contact the sheriff’s department. Their phone number is (304)-574-4216.