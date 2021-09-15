Fayette County Sheriff’s Department hires new deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is ready to make a difference. Nicko Burgess is the newest deputy at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Burgess said he always wanted to be part of the law enforcement community and is grateful for this position. He told 59News he is excited to get out in the community.

“A personal goal for me is to get out and meet people in the area. I am not really from around here, so I just want to get out and meet people in the community, and present myself and show them I am ready to protect and serve,” Burgess said.



Burgess is from the Beckley area, so if you see him out and about, do not be afraid to say hello.