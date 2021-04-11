Fayette County Sheriff’s Department hiring deputies

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Are you interested in helping to fight crime in Fayette County? The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is taking applications for deputies.

You must be 18 years or older, but younger than 45 to apply. You must have a diploma or GED. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said you do not need to be from Fayette County to be a deputy there.

“Iwant to give back to the community. Something that I love deep in my heart which is Fayette County, and you don’t have to be from Fayette County. But majority of the people that work here are from Fayette County,” Sheriff Fridley said.

The starting salary for a deputy is more than $3,600. Fridley said you will also receive a raise within your first year with the department.

Applications are due on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.