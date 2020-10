MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing person.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the family of 42-year-old Angel Renee Keaton of Mount Hope has not heard from Keaton in a week. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

42-year-old Angel Renee Keaton

If you have any information on her location, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.