SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person.

According the Sheriff Mike Fridley, Ashley Bowels was last seen leaving her house on Okey L. Patterson Road in Scarbro in the morning hours on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023.

She is described as 5’2” and 112 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Bowels was last seen wearing grey pajama pants and a t-shirt.

Bowels drives a blue/green Chevy Malibu and her registration is 77X720.

If you have any information on where Bowels might be, you are asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590.