Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding missing man

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing man.

Deputies are looking for Molvin Arnold Greene. Family members are concerned after he quit his job and claimed he met someone online. He has reportedly not been in contact with family since February. Deputies also said he deactivated all social media accounts. The person he met online might be from Cabell County or Putnam County.

Greene is 46-years-old and from the Montgomery area. He often goes by “Michael.” He was working in Smithers before he quit his job.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.