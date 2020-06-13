Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding missing man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing man.

Deputies are looking for Molvin Arnold Greene. Family members are concerned after he quit his job and claimed he met someone online. He has reportedly not been in contact with family since February. Deputies also said he deactivated all social media accounts. The person he met online might be from Cabell County or Putnam County.

Greene is 46-years-old and from the Montgomery area. He often goes by “Michael.” He was working in Smithers before he quit his job.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

Molvin Greene

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News