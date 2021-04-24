Fayette County Sheriff’s Department participates in Drug Take Back Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS )– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for National Drug Take Back Day. This will be the fifth year the department participated in this national initiative.

Amy Farrish is a Forensic Specialist and Evidence Custodian with the sheriff’s department. She said it is important to clean out those medicine cabinets so prescription medication does not end up in the wrong hands.

“Well the old medications, the expire can be problematic. Maybe children can get into it and be curious about what it is think it is candy and try to take it. Maybe a curious teenager might want to see what it would be like to take a pill, you know just experimenting,” Farrish said.

During the fall, Americans turned in nearly 9,000 pounds of unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Farrish said the department wanted to participate this year to give members of their community an easy way to dispose of medication.

“We realize the value that it is to the public. People worry about how to properly dispose of the medications and if we can do something to help the public maybe take a little stress off of them. Give them a little relief and not have narcotics in their homes,” Farrish continued.

Not only could people properly get rid of their prescription drugs, but they were also able to learn why it was so important for them to take part in this day.

“Just pamphlets on safe storage use and disposing those prescription drugs, and it gives information on how to do that safely,” Justin Arvon, a Consumer Advocate for the WV Attorney General Office, said.

Do not worry if you missed this event, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has a site for you to drop off medication. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.