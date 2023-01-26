AMES HEIGHTS, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a burglary suspect.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, around 2:43 Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, deputies received a call about a burglary in progress at the Swift Water General Store. When deputies got the scene, the suspect had left the building.

Fridley says the only items taken were spare change and some keys.

If you recognize the individual or believe you may know who it is, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.