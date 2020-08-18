Fayette County Sheriff’s Department warns of scams regarding unemployment compensation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a scam going around the area dealing with unemployment.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the sheriff’s department has received several complaints about fraudulent unemployment claims being filed with WorkForce West Virginia. Fridely explained people are either getting a debit card in the mail, or their employers are receiving a verification form and requesting payroll information.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact WorkForce WV at reportunemployment@wv.gov or by phone at (681)313-2711. Fridley also said it is suggested you report this to credit bureaus, and monitor your credit.