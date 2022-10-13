FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcomed their newest member to the force!

However, this newest officer has a little more hair than others!

K9 Ulkan, a 16-mont-old German Short-Haired Pointer was welcomed into the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department with treats and open arms! K9 Officer Ulkan comes to the department from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania.

Cpl K. Spears will be Ulkan’s handler while serving the community. The addition of this newest K9 officer comes as K9 Java, the departments explosive detections dog, gets ready to retire from service in the coming weeks.

The arrival of K9 Ulkan was made possible through donations from department partners and those with the Fayette County Board of Education and National Park Service. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department thanked everyone involved for their help and generosity.

Everyone at 59News wishes K9 Officer Ulkan luck as he begins his service to the Fayette County community!