BEARDS FORK, WV (WVNS) -- Two students were transported to a local hospital after their bus was involved in an accident.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the accident happened on Deepwater Mountain Road in the Beards Fork area on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. It involved a school bus and a van. The driver of the van left the scene, but deputies were able to find him a few miles away near Wriston.