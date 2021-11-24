Fayette County Sheriff’s Office giving back to local families

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local law enforcement is trying to give back to their community ahead of Christmas.

You can find the giving tree at the Fayette County Courthouse. Sherriff Fridley says this is a project that touches his departments heart. The giving tree is decorated with silver stars with gift ideas for the county’s conservators.

Sheriff Fridley recalled the moment he gave a gift to someone in the community:

“A little elderly that I was a conservator of I gave her a doll and you know it just brought a lot of memories back and her holding it and the love she showed that baby doll it brought tears to my eyes and everyone in the room,” Fridley said.

Fridley said this time of year, even the smallest of gifts, have a huge impact for those without. He hopes the 4th year of the Giving Tree will continue to be a success.

If you’d like to help the Fayette County Sheriffs Department, the giving tree is located in the back of the Fayette County Courthouse. Fridley says simply pick up a star with gift item idea, purchase a gift, and return it to the sheriff’s office with the star.

If you would like to have a star mailed to you, simply reach out to the sheriff at 304-574-4216.