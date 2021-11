FAYETTEVILLE. WV (WVNS) — There is another scam going around Fayette County, and Sheriff Mike Fridley does not want people to fall vicitm.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of people in the community receiving calls from their office number. The person on the other end of the line is telling people they have outstanding warrants and requesting money.

Fridley said no one from the office will ever call and inform you of a warrant, or request money.