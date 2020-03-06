Fayette County Social Studies Fair postponed

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — An annual event in Fayette County will have to wait a week longer. The Social Studies Fair was scheduled to take place at Oak Hill Middle School on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Coordinator Dale Arrington said due to the snow which fell on Friday they are postponing the event until March 14.

The West Virginia State Social Studies Fair is scheduled for April 24, 2020. It will be held at the Charleston Civic Center. Read more about the event and view past winners online: http://wvssfair.com/.