Fayette County Superintendent discusses moving to red on county alert system

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Although students in Fayette County were able to attend school the day before, the county slid into the red category on the state color-coded map on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Superintendent Gary Hough said this means activities, including football games, were canceled.

“When red shows up on the DHHR website, all activities are suspended at the end of the school day,” Hough said.

Hough said kids now have to learn remotely. He said meals were sent home with students. Hough said they will now wait for the map to update at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

“I would anticipate no based on what we’re seeing number-wise,” Hough said.

He said they want to make sure students are safe and they are getting the best education they can during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s challenging, there’s no doubt with all this changing back and forth. It’s definitely challenging. It’s a challenging time. Our intentions are to do our best to just educate our children,” Hough said.