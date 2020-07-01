Fayette County Superintendent retires, welcomes new leader

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County will have a new superintendent of schools. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 was Terry George’s last day. He started five years ago as an intervention superintendent with the WV State Board of Education.

George said thanks to the school board, staff, and community, a lot got done in those five years, including building two new schools and remodeling four others. George added now he is looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

“I have my grandchildren are all there, that’s the reason that’s driving my decision. I have grandchildren there that I’ve been spending a lot of time with. At my age it’s time I stayed home and did some of that,” George explained

Gary Hough will take over as the new Fayette County Superintendent.