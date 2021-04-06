Fayette County to offer vaccines to students 16 and older

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Vaccines will soon be available to students in Fayette County. Superintendent Gary Hough said he hopes this will help lower the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Director of School Health at New River Health Cindy Whitlock, said students 16 and older at Oak Hill High School will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine later this week with parents consent.

“Parents who signed the survey monkey to say okay we’re going to do this that is not a consent,” Whitlock said. “So we will post a link to the consent on out Facebook on the schools Facebook so people can just fill that out if they forgot.”

Students at Oak Hill high school will go to the New River Health Wellness Center Monday through Friday until noon. Vaccines will be offered from Rainelle Medical Center to students at Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge.